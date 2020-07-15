These cheap Samsung Galaxy tablets are seeing price cuts this week

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, S6, and S6 Lite are all taking price cuts this week, with deals offering the lowest price yet in some cases. That means cheap Samsung tablets are getting even cheaper right now - excellent news if you're looking for an everyday browser, entertainment streamer, or note taking device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has taken a £50 price cut (now £299), bringing it back down to its lowest price yet. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also on sale, coming in at just £329 with a two year guarantee at John Lewis. If you're after a little more power, you'll find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has dropped by £60 to sit at £559 at Very, an excellent improvement on the usual £619 price tag.

These tablets were already cheap, if Apple's price ranges were anything to go by, so picking up a discounted one makes Samsung's line even more appealing.

If you prefer, all of these Samsung Galaxy tablet deals are also available at Amazon, so if one if out of stock by the time you get to it, check out our highlights below for more links. You can also check out the cheapest Samsung tablet prices and sales right here on TechRadar.

Not in the UK? You'll find more cheap Samsung Galaxy tablet deals further down the page.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB | £349 £299 at Currys

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is £50 off at Currys right now - perfect if you're looking for a cheap tablet to stream, game, read, take notes, or browse the web. This Samsung Galaxy tablet was only released in April 2020, so picking it up discounted makes this particular offer even more of a steal. You can also find this offer available at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e - 64GB | £379 £329 at John Lewis

If you'd prefer a lighter form, AMOLED display and longer battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also on sale for £50 less. Plus, at John Lewis you're picking up a two year guarantee for extra peace of mind as well. This price is also available at Amazon, but you're missing out on that warranty.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB | £619 £559 at Very

More storage, a Super AMOLED display, AKG speakers and extra RAM make the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 the top dog here. You're getting far more tech under the hood but with the price increase to match. It's not so bad this week, however, as there's a £60 price cut at Very and Amazon.

More cheap Samsung tablet deals

