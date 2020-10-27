These cheap 5G phone deals will make you forget Black Friday is coming up

In general, 5G phones cost a lot, but there are some pretty affordable options on the market that are great in their own right. These aren't just affordable via Black Friday phones deals either, they're cheap all year round – though some of the best are discounted right now.

On Amazon a few 5G phones are discounted right now, including the Oppo Find X2 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, two low-cost handsets that have features in common with their respective bigger siblings.

Now, both handsets are below £300, making them affordable for more people. (Not in the UK? Both these phones have limited international availability, so we'll list some alternatives at the bottom of this article.)

So if you've been waiting to buy a new 5G phone, you don't need to wait until the Black Friday deals or Cyber Monday sales to get one; you can do it right now.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: £299 £229 at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite was the first truly affordable phone launched in the UK, at the beginning of 2020. Thanks to its 6.57-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor and 48MP main camera it's surprisingly specced-out for its price.



Oppo Find X2 Lite: £369 £299 at Amazon

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is a stylish phone with a good-looking screen and fast charging, and it's a worthy carrier of the 'Find X2' name. It's smaller and lighter than many other 5G phones, making it great for people who don't need a veritable phablet.

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Oppo Find X2 Lite sit at the bottom-end of their respective phone series, with the Xiaomi handset below two other devices (or four, if you include the more recent Mi 10T line), and the Oppo device the most affordable of a set of five.

They're great for people who don't need all the features of the pricier alternatives, but still want 5G connectivity and a generally good experience.

If you've got a little more money to spend on a new phone, though, there are two extras we should point out.

Oppo Find X2 Neo: £549 £449 at Amazon

The Find X2 Neo is one step above the Find X2 Lite in Oppo's Find series, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a hundred steps up: it has a premium design and display with a curved-edge screen an tiny 'punch-hole' camera, as well as great speakers and cameras.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: £349 £259 at Amazon

This version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite comes with 128GB storage, so if you take a lot of photos or download loads of apps it'll be better for you than the other 64GB version. It costs a little more, but the amount you're saving is also higher.





If you're not in the UK, we'll list the prices of these phones below.

If you're not seeing anything there, it's because the phones aren't available in your region - instead, here are some affordable 5G phones you can pick up.