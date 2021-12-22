Trending

These budget Sony headphones have dropped to their lowest-ever price

By published

Get these noise-cancelling headphones with a huge discount

the sony wh-ch710n headphones in silver
(Image credit: TechRadar)

If you need a budget-friendly pair of noise-cancelling headphones, this excellent deal from Amazon on the Sony WH-CH710N is well worth a look. 

Usually £130, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony headphones to just £69, saving you over £60 and bringing the WH-CH710N down to their lowest price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

While these aren't the best Sony headphones you can buy (that would be the WH-1000XM4), the WH-CH710N are still great, offering a 35-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and an energetic sound.

Today's best Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones: £130

Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones: £130 £69 at Amazon
Save £61 - This is the best price we've seen on Amazon for this great pair of over-ear headphones. Featuring great sound and adaptive noise cancelling tech, you're getting an immersive listening experience at a bargain price. This deal only applies to the silver version, but there are discounts on the navy blue and black models, too.

View Deal

The Sony WH-CH710N noise-cancelling headphones are an excellent choice if you're after a solid pair of over-ears at a bargain price. 

Boasting a fun, energetic sound profile and fantastic 35-hour battery life, the WH-CH710Ns are really only let down by cheap build quality. Their noise cancellation works just fine, but isn't class-leading as in their XM4 siblings. 

While these might not live up to the incredibly high bar set by the WH-1000XM4, the WH-CH71N's lower price, convenient adaptive noise cancellation tech, fun sound and long battery life could be enough to make them worth a purchase for folks who don’t want to drop £350 on headphones. 

More Sony WH-CH710N deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony WH-CH710N noise-cancelling wireless headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

Olivia Tambini
Olivia Tambini

Olivia is TechRadar's Audio & Music Editor, covering everything from headphones to music streaming services. Based in TechRadar's London offices, she's a popular music graduate who worked in the music industry before finding her calling in journalism. She's previously been interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live on the subject of multi-room audio, chaired panel discussions on diversity in music festival lineups, and her bylines include T3, Stereoboard, Top Ten Reviews Creative Bloq, and Croco Magazine.  In her spare time Olivia likes gardening, painting, and hanging with her cat Ethel and golden retriever Dora.
