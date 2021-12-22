These budget Sony headphones have dropped to their lowest-ever price

If you need a budget-friendly pair of noise-cancelling headphones, this excellent deal from Amazon on the Sony WH-CH710N is well worth a look.

Usually £130, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony headphones to just £69, saving you over £60 and bringing the WH-CH710N down to their lowest price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

While these aren't the best Sony headphones you can buy (that would be the WH-1000XM4), the WH-CH710N are still great, offering a 35-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and an energetic sound.

Today's best Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones: £130 Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless headphones: £130 £69 at Amazon

Save £61 - This is the best price we've seen on Amazon for this great pair of over-ear headphones. Featuring great sound and adaptive noise cancelling tech, you're getting an immersive listening experience at a bargain price. This deal only applies to the silver version, but there are discounts on the navy blue and black models, too.

The Sony WH-CH710N noise-cancelling headphones are an excellent choice if you're after a solid pair of over-ears at a bargain price.

Boasting a fun, energetic sound profile and fantastic 35-hour battery life, the WH-CH710Ns are really only let down by cheap build quality. Their noise cancellation works just fine, but isn't class-leading as in their XM4 siblings.

While these might not live up to the incredibly high bar set by the WH-1000XM4, the WH-CH71N's lower price, convenient adaptive noise cancellation tech, fun sound and long battery life could be enough to make them worth a purchase for folks who don’t want to drop £350 on headphones.

