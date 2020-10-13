These amazing Bluetooth speaker deals see Bose Soundlink prices plummet

Bose speakers rarely come cheap, but these fantastic Prime Day deals slash the price of the Soundlink Revolve and Revolve Plus, as well as offering a great bundle on the Soundlink Color II and Bose Frames audio sunglasses. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

All three of these Bluetooth speakers comes with long battery lives, water resistance ratings, and chic designs that are sure to fit in with every home – and at these prices, we aren't expecting these deals to be available for long, so you should hurry if you want to bag a bargain.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus: £279.95 £152.99 at Amazon

You can save over £120 on this fantastic Bluetooth speaker from Bose. The Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus comes with a 16-hour battery life, multipoint pairing, and a well-balanced sound that will make your music sound great. With a carrying handle for extra portability and an IPX4 water resistance rating, you can get it in black and silver.

Bose Soundlink Revolve: £199.95 £117.95 at Amazon

Bose Soundlink Color II + Bose Frames: £329.99 £200.99 at Amazon

This incredible Prime Day bundle gets you both the Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth speaker and the Bose Frames audio sunglasses for just over £200 – an enormous saving of £129. This mini Soundlink speaker is packing great sound quality and multipoint pairing, while the Bose Frames let you take your music on the fo without the need for headphones, thanks to built in speakers inside the frames.View Deal

These are among the best prices we've ever seen for these Bose Soundlink speakers – but the most impressive deal has to be that Soundlink Color II / Bose Frames bundle.

If you're not familiar with the Bose Frames, they're a nifty pair of sunglasses that come with inbuilt speakers, allowing you to listen to music while keeping you ears wide open to your surroundings – and without the bulk of over-ear headphones, they're ideal for taking on holiday, where you'll likely be wearing shades anyway.

With £200 off the entire bundle, which brings music to inside and outside your home, it's hard to argue with this stellar Prime Day deal.

