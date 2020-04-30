These affordable iPhone SE deals come paired with a free pair of AirPods

iPhone SE deals are, by the standards of Apple, extremely affordable. So with this in mind we're pretty happy to pass up the usual prospect of getting a free gift when buying a new phone.

However, a few retailers have stepped in to pair their new iPhone deals with some tempting incentives. One of the best options we've seen so far comes from Mobiles.co.uk, offering up free AirPods across a range of iPhone SE contracts.

These free headphones aren't available across all of the mobile phone deals available from Mobiles.co.uk. In fact, they appear on the more expensive options but when you include the cost of the device, SIM plan and headphones, you're saving a heap of cash.

We've picked out the strongest offers containing these free headphones and listed them for you below.

iPhone SE deals + free AirPods:

iPhone SE 2020: EE | 24 months | 20GB data | £100 upfront | £31 per month

If you want a strong amount of data from EE on this phone while still getting those free AirPods, this will be the plan to go for. It costs £100 upfront and £31 a month and at that price you're getting a hefty 20GB of data.

iPhone SE 2020: Vodafone | 24 months | 22GB data| £150 upfront | £26 per month

Probably the best value of all of these offers, after you pay £150 upfront, you're left with just £26 a month bills. At that price, you're still getting a large 22GB of data and, of course, the AirPods. While you don't get EE's high-end speeds, you do get Vodafone's VeryMe reward scheme.

iPhone SE 2020: Vodafone | 24 months | 6GB data| £175 upfront | £22 per month

Another cheap plan when it comes to the monthly bills, this Vodafone offer lands you a monthly cost of just £22 a month. At that price, you're getting 6GB of data but you will have to pay £175 upfront to get it.

Is the new iPhone SE a good phone?

The iPhone SE strives in its ability to be one of the best cheap iPhones we've seen in a while. It takes the iPhone 8 model, puts a slightly higher price on it but whacks the specs way up into 2020.

4K video, Apple's super-powered A13 Bionic, wireless charging, an increased battery and an IP67 rating feature amongst the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has out, coming way under its more recent devices in price but offering some impressive specs to out-do the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.



