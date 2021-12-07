The Seagate FireCuda 530 is down to its lowest-ever price with this PS5 SSD deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have been and gone, but the terrific PS5 SSD deals keep on coming.

In the US the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD 1TB with heatsink is down to just $249.99 at Amazon, while if you're in the UK you can pick up the drive for just £175.49, which is the lowest price we've seen for this highly sought-after SSD. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best prices in your region.)

That US price isn't quite the lowest we've seen for this PS5-compatible drive in the US, but it's mighty close at only $10 more.

You'll have to wait five days for delivery in the US due to demand, while in the UK the drive is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it. With a PS5 SSD deal that beats Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can rest assured you're getting the best price here.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 is a fantastic performer, and one that far exceeds Sony’s 5,500 MB/s recommended speed, with blazing-fast read speeds of 7,300 MB/s. With a heatsink pre-installed, you can also game without worrying about heating issues.

You could also choose to put the Seagate FireCuda 1TB SSD in your gaming PC if you don’t own a PS5 – as long as your motherboard and CPU support the PCIe 4.0 standard, it’ll work without a hitch.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD with heatsink: $279.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the Seagate FireCuda 530 in the US, but it's extremely close. The Seagate FireCuda 530 is one of the best PS5 SSDs available thanks to its incredible performance and pre-installed heatsink. If you need more PS5 storage, this is the drive to buy.

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD with heatsink: £192.29 £175.49 at Amazon UK

Save £16.80 - This is the lowest price we've seen for the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD in the UK. This is one of the best SSD drives you can buy, with blazing-fast speeds and a heatsink already installed. It also meets all of Sony's internal SSD requirements, so you can game with complete peace of mind.

The PS5 only has 664GB of usable storage, and you can fill that up in no time. You can only play PS5 games from the console's internal storage, so if you like having a large library of games available to flick through, you'll need to install an SSD.

This PS5 SSD deal is well worth it, then, as you're adding significantly more capacity to your PlayStation 5, and can rest assured that every existing and future PS5 game will run smoothly.

