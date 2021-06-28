The Panasonic HX800 is one of the best 4K TVs out there – and it's cheaper than ever

The Panasonic HX800 is one of the best TVs out there for mid-range buyers, and now you can feel even safer in our recommendation with a fantastic discount on this 4K TV.

The 65-inch HX800 is available to buy for £749 (down from a RRP of £899) so you're already getting a huge saving on this 2020 model. However, if you use the SAVE15 discount code at checkout, you can save an additional £75, knocking the price down even further to just £674. All in all, that's a huge £225 discount. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region.)

The HX800 was one of our favorite 4K TVs from 2020, garnering five stars in our glowing review. It packs in capable 4K HDR pictures for the price, broad HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG), a capable HCX processor, and even Dolby Atmos audio.

The caveats will be relatively negligible for mid-range 4K TV buyers, too. The HX800 comes with three HDMI 2.0 inputs, down from the four featured on flagship models. Brightness is also hampered slightly compared to high-end 4K TV models like Panasonic's HX940. However, we feel these drawbacks do little to dampen this incredible HX800 discount.

If you were after an OLED TV, the HX800 unfortunately doesn't fall into that category. However, it's roughly half the price of an entry-level OLED TV, so the HX800 could be a smarter buy if you simply don't have the budget for the eye-watering prices of a high-end 4K display.

This is also an exceptional price for a 65-inch 4K TV. If you think size matters when it comes to your home theater setup, then the HX800 comes highly recommended from us, especially at this massive discount.

