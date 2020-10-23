The new Apple iPad Air 4 has now officially launched

iPad deals hunters, you no longer have to wait to get your hands on the brand new iPad Air 4 - it's officially launched, available for order, and shipping right now for the introductory price of $599 / £579.

Unfortunately, you've just missed the opportunity to score a $40 discount on the green 64GB storage variant at Amazon, although the good news is if you are thinking about picking one up, you'll no longer be waiting around for your new iPad to ship. We've rounded up today's best prices just below, including from the best non-Apple retailers too, so please feel free to compare what's available in your region.

We've just got our hands on the new iPad Air 4 over here at TechRadar and it's safe to say we're very impressed. Sure, it's a little more pricey than the previous installments but this new Air isn't just an iterative improvement. It's rocking a gorgeous new all-screen and squared-edge design that's consistent with all of Apple's new 2020 releases, plus, a much upgraded A14 Bionic chip which puts it closer to where the iPad Pro sit traditionally when it comes to power on tap.

You may be holding out for this year's Black Friday iPad deals (coming soon), and that's also very much a wise policy. Our view? We think the $40 off iPad Air deal might just be making a return over Black Friday so there's probably no harm in seeing how things play out. That said however, it's also not a huge saving, so if you do pick one up this week, you won't be hugely out of pocket either.

