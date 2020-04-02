Trending

The Last of Us 2 delayed indefinitely due to ‘logistical concerns’

The PS4's biggest upcoming game is delayed until further notice

The Last of Us Part II won’t make its May 29 launch date due to logistical concerns, Sony's PlayStation account announced today in a tweet

The Last of Us 2 was initially due to release on February 21, 2020 before shifting the release date to May 29, 2020. Sony has yet to announce a new new release date for the game, but said in a tweet that it will update fans as soon as it can.

In a separate tweet, Naughty Dog, the game’s developer, expressed its disappointment with the delay but says the decision is out of its hands. 

The Last of Us 2 is expected to be one of the biggest PS4 releases of the year - so we expect this wasn't a decision Sony Interactive Entertainment, the video game publishing arm of the company, made lightly.

