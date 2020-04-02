The Last of Us 2 delayed indefinitely due to ‘logistical concerns’

The Last of Us Part II won’t make its May 29 launch date due to logistical concerns, Sony's PlayStation account announced today in a tweet.

The Last of Us 2 was initially due to release on February 21, 2020 before shifting the release date to May 29, 2020. Sony has yet to announce a new new release date for the game, but said in a tweet that it will update fans as soon as it can.

In a separate tweet, Naughty Dog, the game’s developer, expressed its disappointment with the delay but says the decision is out of its hands.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8aApril 2, 2020

The Last of Us 2 is expected to be one of the biggest PS4 releases of the year - so we expect this wasn't a decision Sony Interactive Entertainment, the video game publishing arm of the company, made lightly.