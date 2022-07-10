The Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best phones ever and it's down to its lowest price

Well, well, well: even though Amazon Prime Day hasn't even started yet, Google has seemingly jumped the gun, and its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already been reduced to some great prices.

The latter is on our list of the best smartphones, and the former was for a while too. You can read our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review to find out why. Now, though, they've been reduced by a lot - even to the lowest prices ever in the case of the Pro.

We're not sure if we should count these as Amazon Prime Day deals since Google has launched its deals early, but perhaps it's doing that to get ahead of competing deals.

With the Pixel 6a coming out very soon and the Pixel 7 already announced, you might be tempted to wait instead of buying, and that's a fair choice. If you don't need a new mobile urgently, you may as well - but if you urgently need a new phone, these are both good options.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: £599 £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 This is quite a low price for Google's middle Pixel, though it did briefly go even lower in price. You're saving 25% of the cost which is good as far as smartphone deals go over Prime Day, and it's only £50 more than the Pixel 6a will launch at.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: £849 £630 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £219 This is the lowest we've seen the Pixel 6 Pro go for - this is basically a mid-range price, for a phone that sits on our list of the best mobiles. That's not a bad buy, and it could be one of the best deals of Prime Day - even though it started before Amazon's deals did.

We can't say for sure whether the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will stay at these prices for Prime Day, or get even cheaper (or raise in price a bit - we've seen that happen a few times before for early deals).

So it's up to you whether you buy or not, but honestly, we'd be surprised if there was another price drop, given that the Pro is already at a new low.