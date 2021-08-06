The Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon

The Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch is just £115 at Amazon right now - the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this stylish Garmin watch. With a £64.99 saving, you can get this all-around great fitness watch for a much more affordable price today.

Since its release in late 2020, we’ve seen the Garmin Venu Sq feature in various sales, however, this huge price drop is the best we’ve seen yet. The Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch comes in 8 neutral colours, but note, this deal only applies to the Shadow Grey colour. You will, however, find all of the other 7 colours with varying discounts and sale prices at Amazon currently.

The Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch is one of the best cheap Garmin watches if you’re on a budget. The Venu Sq has all the important features with a built-in GPS, all-day health and fitness tracking. And, although it doesn't have an AMOLED display, the stylish square display sets it apart from the other Garmin Venu watches that have the common sports watch round displays.

If you're looking for a smartwatch with a built-in music player, you'll also find the Garmin Venu Sq Music edition on sale for just £169.00 at Amazon today (was £229.99).

Alternatively, if you're looking for a more powerful smartwatch and don’t mind the bigger price tag, the Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch is also currently on sale for just £317.99 at Amazon (was £349.99). This Garmin watch is a slightly newer feature with upgraded specs and more fitness features - though it does come at a fairly significant upcharge versus the Venu Sq.

