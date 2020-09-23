The excellent Jaybird X4 wireless earbuds have hit their lowest ever price at Amazon

The Jaybird X4 wireless earbuds are among the best running headphones you can buy in 2020 – and right now they're cheaper than ever, thanks to a stellar deal from Amazon.

Usually £109.99, you can now get your hands on these sporty earbuds for just £59.97 – a saving of just over £50. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Jaybird X4 prices in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Jaybird X4 wireless earbuds: £109.99 £59.97 at Amazon

With an engaging sound, secure fit, and IPX7 water resistance rating, the Jaybird X4 wireless earbuds make a fantastic pair of running headphones. Now with £50 off, they're also ideal for budget-conscious gym bunnies.View Deal

The Jaybird X4 are perfect for runners, with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means the wireless earbuds can withstand sweat and rain with ease – while a secure fit comes courtesy of adjustable ear fins that hold them in place as you work out.

An eight-hour battery life – while not the longest we've seen from wireless earbuds – ensures that the X4 have the staying power to get your through your workouts, if not marathon treks.

Sound-wise, the Jaybird X4 have some extra bass energy and power, which we find is very welcome during runs and gym workouts, without sounding bloated or overpowering in the lowest frequencies.

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day is expected to take place in mid-October – and that means the price of these earbuds could drop even further during the massive sales event. Saying that, this discount is pretty substantial to begin with, so if you want some running headphones right away, we'd recommend taking advantage of this deal.