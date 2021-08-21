The budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is now even cheaper

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is now £109 (was £149) at Amazon. It's a great price and an all-time low for the already cheap Android tablet.

Previously, there had been a small £10 discount at the start of the month, but this £40 price cut is the most substantial yet. It marks the first major discount we've seen on this latest Samsung Galaxy Tab since it launched at the end of May.

You can see just how good value this is when compared to the standard Galaxy Tab A7, which is currently priced at £179 (was £219) at Very. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, then, is a much better pick for budget buyers.

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you get a low-cost device that is great for basic internet browsing and watching the odd video through YouTube or other streaming services. It sports a clear 8.7-inch display, a reasonable 32GB of storage and a healthy 10 hours of battery life.

When you get into more demanding tasks and games you'll find that the A7 Lite can struggle. For undemanding work, though, this is more than up to the job.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: £149 £109 at Amazon

Save £40 – It's the lowest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and a welcome £40 discount just a couple of months after release. Had your eyes on a budget Android tablet? Then this offers terrific value for money if you need something for basic internet browsing and watching media.

