The brand new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro deals are now available to pre-order

For fans of the OnePlus range of handsets, today will mark an exciting day - the launch of its latest collection of products. Now available to pre-order, OnePlus 8 and 8 pro deals.

Packed full of 2020 flagship specs like a 120Hz refresh rate, a award winning QHD+ display, 5G capabilities and a whole lot more, the OnePlus 8 Pro is here to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, iPhone 11 Pro and others.

However, as it stands you'll only be able to pre-order the two devices directly from the OnePlus site. Other retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Argos will be joining the fun on April 21.

As for phone contracts, OnePlus is most likely going to be following its usual system of exclusively partnering with the Three network. However, like Amazon and other retailers above, we won't see contracts straight away.

Whicever way you decide to get the handset - contract or SIM-free - you''ll also get a free pair of Bullets Wireless 2 headphones. Want the devices straight away? The OnePlus 8 is available for £599 direct from the site and the Pro comes in at £799.

Find a cheap SIM only deal to pair with this handset

Pre-order the OnePlus 8 range:

OnePlus 8 Pro | SIM-free: £799 at OnePlus

The much more powerful of the two but also the more expensive one. The OnePlus 8 Pro features one of the best displays currently available, 5G speeds, a 4510mAh battery and a host of excellent camera lenses. It costs £799 but you also get the free headphones.View Deal

OnePlus 8 | SIM-free: £599 at OnePlus

Dropping way down in price, the OnePlus 8 offers some excellent specs for £599. You get less cameras and a slightly weaker screen but you hold on to the 5G abilities, free headphones and this still holds up as an all-round impressive handset.View Deal

So what's so good about the OnePlus 8 series?

OnePlus has pulled out a lot of new features with its newest devices.

The OnePlus 8 is the weaker of the two devices with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, paired with a 48MP lens and a secondary camera and a 4,300mAh battery to top it off.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a ever so slightly larger display at 6.78-inches and is rated as one of the best displays on any phone out there. Camera-wise, there's a 48MP main and ultra-wide cameras with a 8MP sensor paired with 3x zoom telephoto lens. The battery receives a slight jump to 4,510mAh.

Whichever handset you choose, both will come with 5G capabilities.