The greatest smartphone ever was never this cheap before Black Friday deals

If you were waiting for Black Friday to buy a great new mobile, your treat may have come a little early, because the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, two phones that top our list of the best smartphones, are now reduced on Amazon.

The Galaxy S10 is now available for prices that are between 19% and 23% lower, depending on what combination of color and storage size you opt for. These new prices are the lowest we've seen the phone available for, narrowly beating a sale from earlier in November.

The S10 shares a spot with the S10 Plus on our top list because it's very similar to its bigger sibling, just with a single rather than dual-lens selfie camera and a smaller screen, amongst other minor differences. It's for people who don't need all the screen space of the bigger phone, especially now it has a mid-range price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black | £799 £614.95

This is the most affordable price we've seen for the smallest storage option of Galaxy S10. It will help you get into the S10 ecosystem for a lower price, giving you access to the great camera, beautiful screen and long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | 512GB | Prism Black | £999.99 £809

If you want the max size available for the base Galaxy S10, this is what you're looking for, as its 512GB should be more than you need. With it, you can take all the great pictures you want without having to worry about running out of room.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the true top phone of the year, with plenty of rear cameras, a beautiful huge screen and a whole host of premium features. If you're looking for an incredible Android device and money is no object, it's generally been the go-to device.

The savings aren't as great on this – the prices are now lower than they've ever been, but not all models are available, with no 1TB storage space models discounted and only one of the middling 512GB options. All the 128GB versions are more affordable though, with reductions of between 15% and 19%.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism White | £899 £739.99

Pick up the beautiful pearly white Galaxy S10 Plus for 18% off. The 128GB model gives you access to the device for its lowest price, instead of shelling out more than £1,000 for the biggest options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | 512GB | Prism Black | £1,099 £899.99

While you can't get a 1TB Galaxy S10 Plus on offer, 512GB will likely be all you need, and at 18% off this is a great saving on the best smartphone you can buy. It's also your only option if you want a 512GB S10 Plus without paying full price.