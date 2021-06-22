The best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals to improve your cooking: Instant Pots, air fryers and more

We've seen some substantial savings in the Prime Day deals when it comes to kitchen appliances such as the best Instant Pots, the best air fryers, and even the best coffee makers.

These handy gadgets can help improve your cooking, ensuring you no longer have to spend hours slaving over a hot stove to impress your guests with culinary delights. From crisp fries and succulent stews, to coffee that could have been prepared by the best baristas on the block, these kitchen appliances make your life easier while also elevating the quality of the food you prepare.

Prime Day may be well be coming to a close very soon, but there are still some excellent deals to be had. You can pick up the Instant Pot Duo Nova multi-cooker for $49.95 - its lowest price ever, while coffee lovers shouldn't miss the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, which has been discounted by $30 to $49.99.

In the UK, there's 44% off the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker making it just £49.99, plus snap up the Nutribullet Blender Combo with £35 off, making it now £112.49.

Today's best kitchen appliance deals on Prime Day in the US

Instant Pot Duo Nova: $79.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot's are hugely popular as they offer several different cooking functions in one appliance, and you can save an impressive 38% right now on one of the best Instant Pots available. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this multi-cooker that can make enough food for two people. This is a deal worth snapping up if you’re starting out with Instant Pots for the first time. View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $79 $49.99 at Amazon

Want the best espresso you can possibly prepare every morning? Then grab this Keurig coffee maker, which has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Compatible with an enormous range of coffee pods, the K-Slim is super easy to use and is a hugely popular choice. So grab this deal with $30 off before it disappears. View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer: $99.95 $64.95 at Amazon

Crisp fries and chicken wings are a tasty treat that will impress any guest, and using this Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer will ensure you can whip them up with ease. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this kitchen appliance that can also be used to roast, bake, reheat, grill, and dehydrate, and is one of the best air fryers we've tested.View Deal

Dash DCSJ255 Deluxe Compact Power Slow Masticating Extractor: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $40 off this compact slow juicer taking it to its lowest price ever. From simple OJ for your morning brunch to more unusual juices with health-boosting ingredients such as ginger and turmeric, this appliance perfectly separates pulp from the juice leaving you silky smooth beverages to enjoy. View Deal

Today's best kitchen appliance deals on Prime Day in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This entry-level Instant Pot has been reduced by 44%, making it now under £50. With 13 presets to create everything from soups, stews, and porridge, to rice and even yogurt, it'll certainly up your culinary game. Up to 70% faster than standard cooking, you can prepare enough food for up to five portions in this game-changing kitchen appliance.View Deal

De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch: £279.99 £154.99 at Amazon

You can make a whole variety of drinks; from espresso to lattes with this De'Longhi Nespresso coffee machine, which is now 45% cheaper than usual. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, this is a huge saving for this simple-to-use coffee maker that uses Nespresso pods but can still wow your guests, so don't miss out. View Deal

Philips Essential Air Fryer Extra Large HD9260/91: £230.00 £144.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £85 of this Philips air fryer that has a 7-liter capacity, which Philips claims is enough for five portions. While this isn't the lowest we’ve ever seen for this air fryer that can create tasty treats such as fries and chicken wings with considerably less oil than deep-frying, it's still a 37% saving, making it a deal worth snapping up. View Deal

Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

You can save a third on this Ninja cold press juicer, which helps preserve the nutrients and vitamins of the fruit as there's no heat involved in the juicing process. Ninja claims the juicer, which comes with three filters to control how much pulp remains in the juice, is three times quieter than centrifugal juicers and can extract around 75% of the entire fruit into the juice. This is the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a juicer deal worth snapping up. View Deal

Nutribullet Blender Combo 01417: £149.99 £112.49 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £35 off the cost of this hot and cold blender. It comes with three personal cups synonymous with Nutribullet's personal blenders in size from 500 to 900ml, as well as a 1.8 litre jug. This is the lowest price we've seen for this blender that lets you blitz small and large quantities from the same device. If you're in the market for a blender, this is a deal worth snapping up. View Deal

