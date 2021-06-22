The best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far

Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to pick up some fantastic gaming deals, and this year is no different. We're seeing some brilliant prices on accessories, games and bundles this Prime Day. From mice, keyboards, and headsets all the way through to Nintendo Switch bundles and the latest PS5 games and accessories, there's something for everyone in these Prime Day gaming deals.

We've combed through the web and rounded up the best Prime Day gaming deals we're seeing right now for you below- we've even highlighted some standout offers. But you better act fast, as we're not expecting these deals to last long.

Just some of the key discounts on offer are 15% off a Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure bundle in the UK and $20 off the newly released Returnal in the US. Want to save on your next gaming experience? Read on for the best Prime gaming deals around.

Today's best Prime Day gaming deals

Prime Day gaming console, laptop and bundle deals (US)

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 $2,199 $1,739 at Amazon

Save $460 - The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 might not have the latest RTX 30-series graphics, but the RTX 2070 Super is no slouch when it comes to gaming, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get this excellent gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, RTX 2070 Super graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 240Hz, 3ms full HD display for nearly 25% off. View Deal

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $888.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $210 - A huge price cut makes this Dell G3 15 a great buy if you're a gamer on a budget. This particular spec features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and most importantly - a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. This GPU is definitely still a fairly modest card, but it's a step above the usual GTX 1650's you see in this price range.

View Deal

Prime Day gaming console, laptop and bundle deals (UK)

A fantastic fitness bundle Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure: £369.98 £314.99 at Amazon

Save 15% on this great Nintendo Switch bundle which includes the highly sought-after Ring Fit Adventure. If you want to kickstart your fitness goals, or simply want to keep yourself in shape, Ring Fit Adventure makes exercising far more fun than it has any right to be.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + New Pokémon Snap: £349.98 £309.99 at Amazon

Not into fitness? You can still save with on a Nintendo Switch deal during Prime Day. This bundle comes with the recently released New Pokémon Snap, which is as relaxing as it gets. View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Miitopia: £339.98 £299.99 at Amazon

Pokémon not your thing? This Nintendo Switch and Miitopia bundle has been discounted by 12% for a sizable saving of £39.99.View Deal

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Amazon

Want an Xbox Series S? Amazon is showing stock for Microsoft's more affordable console again. This is a great opportunity to snag the new Xbox if you've been hoping to secure one, and Prime members can get next-day delivery. View Deal

Xbox Series S + Electric Volt Controller: £304.98 £294.99 at Amazon

You can own the beautiful Electric Volt controller with this great Xbox Series S bundle. While it's not a massive discount, we'll take a saving of £9.99 any day of the week.



View Deal

Xbox Series S + Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: £409.98 £398.99 at Amazon

Want the best Xbox controller money can buy? This bundle includes the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and comes with a pleasing saving of £10.99.

View Deal

Xbox Series S + Pulse Red controller: £304.98 £294.99 at Amazon

You can save £9.99 on this Xbox Series S bundle which includes the fetching Pulse Red colour option. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6 Inch gaming laptop (Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti): £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £150.00 - Includes an awesome AMD Ryzen 4800 processor and NVIDIA graphics. Ideal for games like Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Fall Guys, PUBG, and many more new titles. With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal

Prime Day game deals (US)

Swing over to this deal right now Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% on Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with this great Prime Day deal. The Ultimate Edition comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, so you can play both of Insomniac Games' unmissable Spider-Man games on your PS5.View Deal

Returnal: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A genuine PS5 exclusive, Returnal takes full advantage of the PS5's super-fast SSD, 3D audio and DualSense controller to deliver a truly next-gen experience. Save 29% on this critically acclaimed rougelike during Prime Day.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $29.88 at Amazon

Want to live like a Viking? Assassin's Creed Valhalla puts you in the fur-laden boots of an axe-wielding hero, as you lead epic raids against Saxon troops and fortresses. It's now available for a whopping 50% off.View Deal

Resident Evil Village: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

You can save 17% on Resident Evil Village, which is one of the best games for the PlayStation 5. Try to survive against insurmountable odds, and experience heighted terror thanks to PS5's 3D audio.View Deal

Outriders Day One Edition: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Outriders is a chaotic looter shooter that excels at making you feel like a superpowered God, and it's now 25% off at Amazon. The Day One Edition includes the "Hell's Rangers Content Pack" so you're getting a bit of extra content for your money.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $19.88 at Amazon

Ubisoft's wonderful recreation of London (if hackers took over) is now down to the super low price of $19.88, which is saving of 67%. Watch Dogs: Legion is also getting a 60fps patch, so it will run smoother than ever on your PS5. View Deal

Godfall: $69.99 $39.70 at Amazon

Godfall isn't the best game on PS5, admittedly, but at this price it's well worth a go. The game has received a substantial amount of post-launch content, so you'll at least be getting a far better experience than what was available at launch. And with a saving of 64%, you can't argue with the price. View Deal

Prime Day game deals (UK)

Immortals Fenyx Rising: £57.99 £21.49 at Amazon

Save a massive 63% on Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS5 with this great discount during Prime Day. Explore a beautiful open world and face off against legendary beasts in this Ubisoft game that shares a lot of similarities to Breath of the Wild.

View Deal

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced: £39.99 £26.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 33% of Terminator: Resistance Enhanced usual price tag, bringing the game down to a very tempting £26.99. If you're a fan of the films, this upgraded version of the game includes improved framerates, load times and takes advantage of the DualSense controller.

View Deal

Prime day gaming accessory deals (US)

Armor 4TB External Drive: $ 169.99 $104.49 at Amazon

Save 35% - A perfect companion to your PS5, you can easily manage your games and have them playable within moments. Because of its rugged design, its rain and dust resistant if you're planning on taking it outside, alongside it being shock resistant if it gets dropped.View Deal

WD Black 4TB P50 Game Drive: $749 $549 at Amazon

Save 27% - If you're anything like us, you have a ton of games that you want constant access to. But the paltry storage on the PS5 just can't keep up. Luckily, with this 4TB WD Black external SSD, you can likely load your entire PS4 library without losing too much on loading times. And, it's a whopping $200 off for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Western Digital Black 5TB P10 HDD Game Drive $149 $91 at Amazon

Save $52 - Get more room to game with this Western Digital game drive with 5TB capacity, speeds up to 140MB/s, and Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Mac compatibility – all for 36% off the retail price.View Deal

The best gaming mouse Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 $94.99 on Amazon

Save $55 - The Logitech G502 Lightspeed typically tops lists as one of the best gaming mice in the world, making this a great choice for gamers who don’t want to compromise on anything. With $50 off, you're getting customizable weights, an intuitive scroll wheel and responsive clicks for an absolute steal.

View Deal

Incredible customization Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

A fully customizable powerhouse, the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse has three different side plates to chose from to help you optimize your gameplay to every genre, rather than buying three dedicated mice. With 20K DPI, you're sure to enjoy the low latency and flexibility.

View Deal

Best wireless headset HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset: $159.99 $113.99 on Amazon

Don't let wires drag you down - the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset provides an amazing gaming experience without the interference of annoying cables. With up to 30 hours of battery life and 7.1 surround sound, it'll be hard to resist this amazing deal.View Deal

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $30 - The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the best-looking gaming accessories on the market, featuring pudding keycaps for brighter RGB lighting and sturdy media controls. With $30 saved, a deal this good is hard to resist.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save 22% on this fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard, featuring Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic design. View Deal

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (Black): $119.99 $89.99 on Amazon

A fantastic choice for fans of smaller keyboards, the compact Razer Huntsman Mini 60% has all the charm and tactical switch advantages of a larger keyboard without hogging space on your desk.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 $85.49 on Amazon

Save a whopping 36% on one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market, sporting Razer's beloved green tactical switches and fully addressable chroma RGB light effects. The wrist rest will help you avoid cramps in those long sessions too.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 60% on this super cheap Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse. You're only getting a 6400 DPI optical sensor and five programmable buttons, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better gaming mouse for the same price.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse & Charging Dock: $169.99 $75.99 on Amazon

With optical switches, HyperSpeed wireless connection, and 11 programmable buttons, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate offers a new level of speed and customization. Plus a 100-hour battery is certainly nothing to discount, though it does mean you'll be using the included charging dock a little less than usual.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse & Charging Dock: $149.99 $85.49 on Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a solid choice for anyone looking to beef up their arsenal of wireless mice, with a stylish RGB charging dock and a reactive 20K CPI sensor for accurate clicks and low latency. The battery is incredible too, so you can play your favorites for up tp 70 hours.View Deal

Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $56.99 on Amazon

The Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse is a recognizable icon of the MMO gaming genre, with 16 programmable buttons to macro your favorite spells and moves. And not to forget, you'll get customizable RGB lighting for added style while you play.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: $49.99 $31.34 at Amazon

This USB headset is a fantastic entry-level product from one of the world's best peripheral brands. Experience 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio across any game environment, and at just 0.55 lbs, this lightweight headset is perfect for lengthy gaming sessions.View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty Gaming Headset: $149.99 $129.99 on Amazon

The Kraken Kitty edition gaming headset from Razer is now famous for being a must-have accessory for gamers and streamers alike. With customizable RGB lighting and built-in cat ears, you'll look incredible regardless of what you're playing.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset: $99.99 $74.99 on Amazon

Save $25

The Cloud Alpha S gaming headset from HyperX is the perfect accessory to use with your favorite PC titles, featuring superior 7.1 surround sound and dual-chamber drivers for an incredibly immersive audio experience.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset: $139.99 $113.99 on Amazon

If you've been hunting for a fantastic wireless gaming headset then the HyperX Cloud Flight is a perfect choice. Featuring Qi-charing and 7.1 surround sound, this headset will keep providing amazing quality audio for up to 30 hours.View Deal

Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset: $169.99 $118.99 on Amazon

With a huge 15 meter range and a 12-hour battery life, the Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset can accompany you everywhere in your home. You're also getting a fully retractable mic and the option to use a 3.5-meter long cable across PC, console and mobile.View Deal

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam: $199.99 $151.99 on Amazon

With an uncompressed 1080p 60fps recording capacity and vibrant HDR mode, this is a webcam made specifically for streamers who want incredible quality for their broadcasts. The Razer Kiyo Pro is undoubtedly one of the best webcams on the market, also granting you an adjustable FOV to customize to your needs or style.View Deal

Neewer 660 RGB LED Video Light: $278 $160 at Amazon

Save $118 – Looking to add a splash of color to your videos? This pair of app-controlled RGB lights will do that job nicely and are super-versatile thanks to the app-controlled saturation, color temperature and brightness. Considering you also get the two adjustable stands included, they're a serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Prime day gaming accessory deals (UK)

Get everything you need for your PS5! PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station + Pulse 3D Headset + HD Camera + Media Remote: £247.60 £199.99 at Amazon

If you haven't picked up a PS5 yet, or simply want to own every official PS5 accessory available, this deal from Amazon sees you save a whopping 19%. View Deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Sackboy: A Big Adventure: £120.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Pick up a spare DualSense controller and get Sackboy: A Big Adventure as part of this great deal. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a blast to play alone or in co-op, and does a great job of showcasing what the new PS5 controller can do. View Deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: £112.13 £79.99 at Amazon

Get one of the best PS5 games in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a spare DualSense controller with this superb deal. View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller + PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £145.58 £119.99 at Amazon

If you've been searching for the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, you'd be silly not to grab this bundle that comes with an extra controller. You can experience the 3D audio of PS5 with these wireless cans.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Charging Station: £85.13 £64.99 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than running out of juice during a game, but with the PS5 DualSense Charging Station and an extra controller, you never have to stop playing. Simply place it in, and swap to your spare pad. Result!View Deal

WD Black P50 1TB NVMe SSD Game Drive: £ 208.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save 31% - With 1TB of storage and USB-C connection, the WD Black is a perfect external drive to store additional games for your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or PC. It features speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, which can help reduce long load times, and its plug-and-play nature also make it ideal for PC if you're storing your Steam library on the drive.View Deal

A great price for a 2TB SSD Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD: £220.79 £119.99 at Amazon

Save 46% - This cracking little drive from Crucial gives you 2TB of super-fast storage for just £119.99. You can store a healthy amount of PS5 and PS4 games on this external drive, and its space-saving design means you can easily take it with you on the go.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 500GB: £92.79 £58.89 at Amazon

Save 37% - While we'd probably opt for a higher capacity if your budget allows, this drive will still let you to hold a number of PS4 and PS5 games so you can free up space on the PS5's internal drive.View Deal

Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD: £163.79 £140.35 at Amazon

Save 15% - While not as big as a saving as the 500GB or 2TB models, this is still a nice discount on the 1TB SSD version of Samsung's popular external drive, and is the perfect size is you want to make more room for your games.

View Deal

Best gaming mouse deals Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse: £129.99 £60.99 on Amazon

Save £69 - The Logitech G502 is often mentioned as one of the best gaming mice in the world, making this a great choice for gamers of any skill level who don’t want to compromise on anything. With £71 saved, you're getting customizable weights, an intuitive scroll wheel and responsive clicks for an absolute steal.View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse: £79.99 £36.99 on Amazon

The Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse offers manual optimization to give you the edge over your opponents, with 20 K optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons and a customizable scroll wheel, your mouse is exactly what you make it and tailored to your gameplay.View Deal

Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse: £39.99 £27.99 on Amazon

Save £12 - At just 61g, the Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse is one of the lightest mice on the market, and a perfect choice for competitive players of every skill level. You can take advantage of the 8500 dpi optical sensor and anti-friction cable for less than £30 in the Prime Day sale.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard: £129.99 £78.99 on Amazon

Save £51 - Built for speed, the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard features linear optical switches and full RGB backlighting for you to customize to your gaming setup. With a huge £51 saving, there's never been a better time to grab this fantastic gaming keyboard.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite Gaming Keyboard: £44.99 £20.98 on Amazon Save £24 - Who says gaming accessories need to be expensive? With soft (yet reactive) keys, the Razer Cynosa Lite is now better than half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, making this the perfect choice for entry-level gamers wanting to smash some keys on their favourite PC titles.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99 £94.99 on Amazon

Save £45 - The fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard can now be yours for a tidy bargain, featuring Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as including Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic wrist rest.View Deal

Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset: £129.99 £59.99 on Amazon

Save £70 - The incredible Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset is now better than half price, featuring plush over-ear cushions and customizable RGB lighting to match your setup. You'll be amazed by the incredible 7.1 audio on both PC and Console and all-day wearable comfort.View Deal

Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset: £79.99 £53.99 on Amazon Save £26 - One of the most recognizable gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset features glasses-friendly ear cushions made from soft leatherette and powerful 50mm drivers for an incredible audio experience in your favourite titles.View Deal

Logitech StreamCam: £139.00 £198.50 on Amazon

The Logitech StreamCam was made with streamers and content creators in mind, which isn't surprising given its name. With 1080p video at a speedy 60fps, your broadcast or recordings will loom incredibly smooth. You can even turn your StreamCam to instantly shift into portrait mode for Instagram live videos.View Deal

Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis USB Microphone: £34.99 £19.24 on Amazon

Save £15.75 - Using a dedicated microphone during your calls and recordings will result in much clearer audio than any webcam or headset, so the Trust Gaming GXT 232 Mantis is a fantastic buy for anyone during this age of working from home. For under £20, you're getting everything you need to improve your broadcasting quality.View Deal

Neewer 18-inch SMD LED Ring Light: £89.99 £52.79 at Amazon

Save £37.20 – If you're looking for a bargain ring light for your smartphone videos, this dimmable option offers superb value in this 41% off deal. It comes with a phone holder, an adjustable 2m stand and both white and orange filters to adjust the color temperature.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit: £179.27 £149.99 at Amazon

Save almost £40 on these smart lights with a difference - the hexagonal-shaped plastic panels attach to your wall to create illuminated art. The nine panels can glow static colours or transition through a range of different hues. They'll even pulse in time to music playing in the room. View Deal

