The best Prime Day buy I made is this smol boi laptop charger and you don't even need Prime to get it

We all like to gaze at the shiny Prime Day deals on laptops, or new smartphones, something for gaming with, and so on. Why not, after all? Cheaper stuff is the best stuff. But the best thing I bought this Prime Day isn't any of those big-ticket items, it's not even something new. I already had one.

I recently got converted over to the world of GaN chargers, replacing my regular laptop charging brick with one of these adorable little smol bois. Seriously, it can charge the likes of a MacBook Pro, an XPS 13, and a Razer Book 13, and it fits in the palm of your hand.

So, when Prime Day served up a lightning deal I immediately grabbed another without hesitation. That deal is now over, but fortunately, there's another in place that makes it just as cheap. The best part? You don't need to be a Prime member to get it now.

UGREEN 65W USB C PD Charger GaN £29.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save 20% with voucher - Seriously, why are you still using that massive power brick that came with your laptop? Throw it in the bin and get one of these instead. Thank us later. Just make sure to enable the 20% voucher before you go to checkout.

View Deal

Fits in the palm, but charges a laptop without breaking sweat (Image credit: TechRadar)

So, what's so great about it? Everything. Besides the fact it costs under £30, it's a 65W charger and it's about the same size as those rubbish bricks you find included with your smartphone. It's also square so if you have a bunch of plugs lined up in a power strip you don't have to worry about it interfering with anything else.

GaN, if you haven't heard of it yet, is pretty fantastic. I won't pretend to understand the tech at all, but some basics include that it stands for Gallium Nitride. They don't require as many components as traditional silicon chargers, are more efficient at transferring current, and lose less energy to heat. This all adds up to a small charger that will efficiently and quickly charge something like a laptop.

This particular charger by UGreen also has two USB-C ports on it so you can also top up your phone at the same time as your laptop. When you're doing this the load splits, so you get 45W and 20W, but the full 65W if you only have your laptop hooked up.

That's about all there is to it. It's super convenient and it works. I've been charging a Razer Book 13 with one for the past week and it's no different from its regular brick, except being a good deal smaller. When traveling becomes a thing again, one of these will always be in my laptop bag.

So, how much? Normally it's a reasonable £30, and that's what I paid for my first one. But if you click the voucher button on the listing you can save 20% on that which takes it down to £24. Take my word for it, you will look at large power bricks with disgust once you try one of these.

Alternative GaN charger deals where you are

If you're outside the UK, no worries, here are some alternative GaN charger deals where you are.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US