The best 5-star true wireless headphones you've never heard of get a giant price cut

Yeah, yeah, we hear you – the AirPods Pro are the fancy-pants true wireless earphones everyone is talking about. But do you want in on a secret? If you want top-notch sound quality on a much tighter budget, you can do a whole lot better.

The Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds were an incredibly pleasant surprised when we reviewed them a little earlier this year, offering some of the best sound-quality we've head from a pair of wireless buds at a super affordable price. For our money, we'd pick them over the AirPods every time.

And now, thanks to Amazon's pre-Black Friday Hidden Gems sale, they're even cheaper: you can now get them for £69, a £30 / %30 off saving!

Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds | £69 | was £99

They're a bargain at £99, so knock £30 off for a sale price of £69 and the Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds are an absolute steal. With a balanced sound for critical listening, USB-C charging and a 70-hour battery life, they're ready to give earbuds twice as expensive a run for their money. These are a 5-star must-buy.View Deal

With a neutral sound that lets you hear songs as the artist intended, USB-C charging and a 70-hour battery life, the Lypertek Tevi even offered some waterproofing, making them the complete budget package – barring any need for noise-cancelling technology, that is.

In our full Lypertek Tevi review, we said:

"Affordable without being cheap in their presentation, feature-filled without bloating, and considered in their sounds, the Lypertek Tevi punch well above their weight, and their price tag. Even if you’ve enough cash for far more expensive buds, the Tevi will likely be well worth the saving, provided you don’t need noise cancelling tech. They’re superb."

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better headphone deal this side of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we wholeheartedly recommend this deal. Act fast – as a lightning offer, it could well sell out quickly.