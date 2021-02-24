The Beats Studio 3 are £130 cheaper in this brilliant wireless headphones deal

If you're looking to save on a new pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones, then you're in luck with this incredible deal at Argos. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio 3 for just £169.95 – that's an enormous £130 saving compared to the original price of £299.95. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats Studio 3 prices in your region.)

This deal only applies to the white version of these wireless headphones, with Argos keeping the black model at its original retail price. However, you can still get the black Beats Studio 3 at a discount by heading over to Amazon, which has slashed the price down to £199 – not quite as cheap, but still a saving of over £100.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones (white): £299.95 £169.95 at Argos

Save £130 - You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones in White on sale for £169.95 at Argos. While that's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's not far off at all. For your money you're getting noise-cancellation, a 40-hour battery life, solid sound, and an eye-catching design.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones (black): £299.95 £199 at Amazon

Save £100 - Prefer the Beats Studio 3 in black? Then this deal is for you, with Amazon cutting the price of the noise-cancelling headphones by a good £100.

The Beats Studio 3 headphones could be the ideal headphones for working from home, as they come with active noise cancellation, allowing you to block out external sounds and listen to you music in peace.

While their sound quality isn't the best on the market (that honor goes to the Sony WH-1000XM4), they still offer a solid audio performance, and a 40-hour battery life means they'll easily last a few days without a charge.

The wireless headphones feature Apple's W1 chip, which makes them super-compatible with iOS devices, though they'll work with Android devices, too, and convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone.

While these prices aren't the biggest discounts we've seen for the Beats Studio 3, they're still pretty impressive, so we'd recommend snapping them up while you can.

