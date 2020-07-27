Tesco Mobile unveils new Clubcard offer to help feed the family for less

Tesco Mobile has unveiled a new offer that will help its customers save up to £40 a month on their food shopping.

With the aim of helping customers feed their families for less, the network provider is offering new and upgrading customers access to Clubcard Plus for six months.

Available for all customers

The retailer says that the promotion is available for customers who purchase selected pay monthly Tesco Mobile deals and will allow them to realise in-store cost savings of £240 when they do their food shop.

It says that customers will receive lots of value and discounts across selected brands “at what is a difficult time for many across the UK seeking ways to save money.

“As many families are looking for ways to make our money go further, Tesco Mobile is the only mobile network to help feed the family for less.”

The grocery giant launched Clubcard Plus in 2019. It’s a premium subscription plan that costs £7.99 per month and offers customers a range of monthly benefits.

Tesco said Clubcard Plus benefits include:

10% off two shops of your choice in-store, saving you up to £40 a month

Double data on a pay monthly contracts

10% off selected Tesco brands in-store all the time: F&F, Fred & Flo, Go Cook, Fox & Ivy, Tesco Pet and Carousel

A fast-growing network

One of the UK’s fastest-growing mobile virtual network operators, Tesco Mobile already has five million customers and will no doubt tempt more customers to move away from larger networks like EE, O2, Three and Vodafone thanks to this new deal.

Tom Denyard, CEO of Tesco Mobile, said: “Families across the UK are looking for ways to make their money go further through these uncertain times.

“At Tesco Mobile we strive to find the little helps that can make a big difference to our customers, and by bringing the benefits of Clubcard Plus to mobile, we’re helping them to feed their families for less.”

To discover more about the new offer, head over to the Tesco Mobile website.