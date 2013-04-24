Trending

Samsung S9 Ultra HD TV hits Selfridges today

By Television  

We'll take two

Samsung S9 Ultra HD TV hits Selfridges today

The Samsung S9 Ultra HD TV is now available to buy in the UK, and we're sure these £35,000 TVs will be flying off the shelf.

The 85-inch 4K TV was announced back at CES 2013 and impressed us with its super-sharp, sleekly-designed ways.

Selfridges is pretty excited about the "future-readiness" of the TV, which uses 'Smart Evolution technology' to 'meet the demands of current and future 4K technology' which all sounds very made up but apparently isn't.

Happily there's built-in upscaling, with Samsung's quad-detail enhancement proving essential for quality control.

Future gazing

It's just as well it's future-proofed, for that money and the fact that the amount of stuff you can actually watch in Ultra HD doesn't amount to much more than a hill of beans at the moment.

Let us know if you're popping to Selfridges Bond Street or Birmingham to pick up a Samsung S9 today - we promise not to silently curse you. Much.

See more Television news