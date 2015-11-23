S'all good now there's a Better Call Saul season 2 release date

The inexorable growth of 4K Ultra HD content continues apace with Netflix announcing the exclusive second season of Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul, premiering on Tuesday February 16 next year.

That might seem a long time to wait for one of the best TV shows of last year, but with the first season already available in full on Netflix, and in Ultra HD, it means you've got plenty of time to catch up if you missed out first time around.

It'll also give you time to get acquainted with Jessica Jones, and of any of Netflix's latest shows she is definitely not one to miss.

Slippin' Jimmy

Better Call Saul features the eponymous lawyer in his original guise as Jimmy McGill, six years before the meth-soaked events of Breaking Bad.

Because it's not a Netflix Original though, being helmed by AMC, you're not going to be able to binge-watch the whole ten episode series right from the get-go. After the premiere episode it will be streaming new episodes weekly after it appears on the AMC network in the US.

Amazon Prime Instant Video is not to be left behind and is also prepping more 4K Ultra HD content too. The ex-Top Gear team, Clarkson, (he's not even a real hamster) Hammond and May are all back together in their £160m show which will launch on Amazon Prime Instant Video exclusively and is currently being filmed in 4K.

Like Better Call Saul, the new sort-of-motoring show will have a staggered release, with each of the first twelve episodes being streamed weekly too.