Pay as you go Sky Sports hits Apple TV through Now TV app

Fancy a bit of pay-as-you-go Sky Sports action over the festive season, Apple TV owners? Well now you can thanks to the roll-out of the Now TV app for the hockey puck-like streaming device.

Users can now sign up for 24 hours of access to all six Sky Sports channels for £9.99, ahead a busy season of Premier League football, Ashes cricket and PDC darts and charge it to their iTunes account.

Those seeking the full Now TV experience through Sky Movies and Sky Atlantic are out of luck as only the sports channels are available at present.

While more and more apps are arriving on Apple TV, it's difficult to imagine Apple risking cannibalising iTunes content by allowing Sky users to buy up blockbuster movies and hit TV shows.

