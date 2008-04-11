Trending
 

World's first 3D TV on sale tomorrow

Hyundai set launches only in Japan at premium price

The costly E465S set is being stocked in just 23 shops

If you're in Japan, have half a million yen (£2,500) to spare and a burning itch for extra dimensions in your life, then let Hyundai give it a vigorous scratch with its new, world-beating 3D TV set.

The Korean firm, better known for its cars, tomorrow becomes the first to market with a TV set that takes advantage of experimental 3D broadcasts from BS11 Digital, a Japanese cable TV broadcaster.

Special glasses needed

Given the steep price, the 46-inch E465S set isn't likely to be popular, which is why it's being stocked in just 23 shops belonging to electronics chain Bic Camera.

The new TV has a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, a 1,200:1 contrast ratio, the usual range of digital and analogue tuners and two HDMI inputs. It comes with two sets of the shades-like glasses needed to watch the 3D fun and games, while extra pairs are available for around £15.

We'll be checking our local Bic Camera tomorrow to see what all the fuss is about, so stay tuned for more if we can find a set.

