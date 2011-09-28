Asus unveils O!Play Mini Plus HD media player

Asus has launched its latest set top box in the form of the O!Play Mini Plus, an internet-enabled receiver that can play HD content from the web.

It offers access to Mediafly, DailyMotion, Facebook, YouTube, Picasa, Flickr and internet radio stations.

Asus reckons it's also the first HD media player to support Acetrax, a highly popular on demand video service in Europe.

Streaming content from the internet should be a painless experience thanks to Wireless N and Gigabit Ethernet LAN support, while the Wi-Fi connection means you don't need to mess around with any wires to do it.

Hard to port

You can also use a USB hard drive, flash drive or an SD card to play stored videos and play content from PCs, smartphones or tablets.

It supports all the major video, audio and image formats, as well as offering USB 2.0 and HDMI ports.

Asus is staying all coy and shy about the O!Play Mini Plus's UK release date and pricing, but we'll keep you posted on both fronts.