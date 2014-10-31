Google Play video channel is now available on Roku devices

But what about the slasher flicks?

The content available on Roku devices continues to expand, today with a new Google Play TV & Movies channel app.

The Google Play channel is available on all Roku devices released after June 2011, including the Roku 3, Roku Streaming Stick and more, which the company defines as the "current generation" of Roku gadgets.

Unfortunately it's only out in the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada, somewhat limiting the availability of Google Play video content on Roku boxes.

Halloween treat

Roku 3 users who don't already have a Google Play account will get a free digital copy of X-Men when they sign up for one on their set-top boxes.

And a Roku blog post hints that more titles will be released for free down the line in the channel's "Gifts from Google" section.

But given that today is Halloween, a lot of Roku 3 owners will probably be checking out Google Play's horror movie selection.

There are some true classics on there, from Stephen King's It to Killer Mermaid. Yeah, this was a smart day to launch the new channel.