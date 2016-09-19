Get an Amazon Fire Stick for just £9.99 thanks to Jeremy Clarkson

Love him or loathe him, those on the hunt for an Amazon Fire TV Stick deal at a cut-rate price have something to thank Jeremy Clarkson for today.

To mark the launch of his new Amazon-funded, Amazon-exclusive car show, The Grand Tour, the retailer has slashed the price of its connected TV stick from £34.99 to just £9.99. But, you'll have to move faster than a punch thrown in anger over a steak dinner in order to take advantage of it.

Move into top gear

To get the cut-price Amazon Fire Stick, you'll need to first sign up for 12 months of the Amazon Prime subscription service. That's an additional £79 then, making that £9.99 deal a little harder to stomach, but you'll need it to access Amazon Instant Video, which The Grand Tour will exclusively be shown on anyway.

You'll also get all the other perks of Amazon Prime, including next-day deliveries and access to Amazon Music.

On top of that, it's a limited-time deal - you've got only until 23:59 on September 20th to snap it up. So a little under two days now.

Clarkson's pushing the deal himself in the advert for the stick, which you can see below: