TalkTalk's latest broadband deals come with £100 vouchers, cheap bills and more

If your internet package is now coming to an end, TalkTalk looks like it has the best broadband deals to swoop in and keep you online, offering cheap bills, vouchers and more.

On two of its fibre plans - the Fibre 65 and 35 - TalkTalk is offering vouchers worth up to £100. These can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard. While both plans come with a voucher, the 65 feels like the better option.

It is the slightly more expensive (but still very affordable) option at £23 a month. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb and getting the voucher with a value of £100.

If that's more than you'd like to pay, TalkTalk's Fibre 35 plan drops your speeds to 38Mb, your voucher's value to £75 but also brings your costs down to a very comfortable £21 a month.

Both plans will be able to keep a full household online with streaming, working from home and more. The faster plan will just give you the edge with downloads, online gaming and other more strenuous activities.

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £23 per month + £100 voucher

Right now, this looks like the best broadband deal on the market. It will cost you just £23 a month and there are no upfront costs. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb and a £100 voucher that you can use at Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard.

View Deal