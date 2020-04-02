TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband deals now come with a £40 Amazon gift card

Broadband providers love to tempt you in with the inclusion of free gifts and promotions on their packages. But to make things a bit more complicated, they often don't give you long to get your hands on it.

TalkTalk is the latest provider to do this, offering up a £40 gift card to Amazon.co.uk or a range of other retailers. This promotion comes attached to its cheap Faster Fibre plan...but will only be available up until April 8.

Obviously, that isn't the longest time-frame, leaving you with a quick decision. TalkTalk's Faster Fibre is one of the best broadband deals around right now, costing just £23.50 for speeds averaging 38Mb.

On top of that, TalkTalk charges no upfront costs, promises no price rises and, unlike some of its biggest competitors, is yet to up its contract length to 24 months.

Cheap broadband deals: see the lowest prices around

TalkTalk's great value cheap broadband deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card

There's a lot to like about this TalkTalk offer. Absolutely nothing to pay upfront, the monthly bills come in at just £23.50 and at that price, you're getting strong speeds averaging 38Mb. On top of that, for a short time you'll get a £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card, M&S or Tesco Voucher or a pre-paid credit card.



Deal ends on April 8th

View Deal

Need the whole caboodle? Check out today's best TV and broadband deals

What other broadband deals are there?

There are loads of fibre broadband deals out there, but TalkTalk's closest competitor is Vodafone. Currently offering speeds averaging 63Mb for a price of £22.95, Vodafone beats TalkTalk out for price.

However, you won't be getting the voucher mentioned above and Vodafone has recently started offering 24 month contracts, making it a longer investment.

Or if you don't mind relying slightly on cashback, Plusnet has an excellent fibre offer. Costing £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb and currently, coming with a £70 Mastercard.