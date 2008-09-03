Medion enters the netbook market

Medion is the latest in a long line of manufacturers to announce the launch of a new netbook.

Called the Akoya Mini E1210, Medion claims that it is an "ultra-lightweight and compact mini laptop without compromise on features or usability."

The Akoya Mini comes with a 10in screen, uses Intel's 1.6GHz Atom N270 chip and is pre-installed with Window XP Home Edition.

The netbook's dimensions are certainly diminutive at just 260mm x 180mm x 19mm, while it weighs in at 1.2kg.

Other extras

Hard-disk space is the usual 80GB, nestled near this is 1GB DDR2 SDRAM. WiFi technology is also included, as well as three USB ports, one VGA port and a 3-in-1 card reader.

If that isn't enough to wet your whistle, then Medion has given you the option to throw in an 8x multi-standard DVD/CD writer into the mix.

The Akoya Mini E1210 is available this Sunday for £279.99. The only catch is that it's availability has been limited just to Aldi stores. Find out more at Whatlaptop.co.uk.