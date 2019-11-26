Super cheap iPhone 7 deal leads Tesco Mobile's latest Black Friday smartphone savings

The almighty sales of Black Friday are sure to be exciting (and, indeed, already are!) but they can also get rather overwhelming, so it's good to remain focused. In this case on phones.

Tesco Mobile has a sale for Black Friday that is promising to help you get your hands on the most affordable deals yet with top brands including Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

This year, Tesco says, is its best ever Black Friday. Yes, ever. And with some of the prices on display, it's hard to argue against that claim. It means you could nab Apple's iPhone 7 for a relatively meagre £14.49 per month. Or perhaps you're team Android and the superb Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for £33.25 per month is more appealing at a whopping £180 saving.

Head to Tesco Mobile to take advantage of these deals

The catch? These low prices come with a 36 month contract. So while you will have to commit all the way through the next two Black Fridays, you can have a three-year worthy phone for these low prices. Not up for that level of long-term commitment? Check out our best Black Friday phone deals guide for something different.

But if those three years don't scare you off and the prices are too good to miss, scroll down to find out everything you'll need to know about Tesco Mobile's Black Friday sale.

Latest Tesco Mobile phone deals in full:

How does a 36-month contract work?

Tesco Mobile is often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.

But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.