Stellar headphones deal sees the Bose QuietComfort 35 II drop to just £199

Thought the Janaury sales were over? Think again – this fantastic headphones deal from Argos is keeping the sales period alive, as the retailer slashes the price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II to just £199.

Upon their launch in 2017, these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones cost £330 – and while you can usually find these headphones for a little cheaper thanks to their relative age, prices below £200 are rare. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices in your region.)

Today's best Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: £329.95 £199.99 at Argos

These high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation – and with over £130 off, they're a bargain. The catch? They're only available in navy (if you can call that a catch).View Deal

While Bose updated its wireless headphones range with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in summer 2019, you shouldn't write off the QC 35II – in fact, they're still among the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested, over two years since their release.

In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, we were impressed by their balanced soundstage, comfortable design, and their built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

20 hours of battery life alongside stellar noise cancellation makes them ideal for commuters, while a wired mode means you can save a little battery when listening on the go.

It's worth noting that this deal is only available for the Midnight Blue model – but to us, that's not a downside, as we love the chic navy finish. Not in the UK? Check out the best Bose QC 35II prices in your region below: