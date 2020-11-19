Sony Xperia 5 II is £599 in early Black Friday deal, despite launching recently

Some of the more surprising Black Friday phone deals are on handsets that are pretty new, because sales for such devices are far from guaranteed. However the Sony Xperia 5 II is now subject to some pretty big savings.

The Sony Xperia 5 II release date in the UK was October 15, so it's only just a month old, which is why we're surprised it's discounted. Even more shocking is the amount it's reduced by - this £200 saving equals 25% off the cost, knocking the £799 phone down to £599.

If you've been scouring the early Black Friday deals for a new smartphone, this might be the one for you, though if you're not a Sony phone fan you might want to wait until the actual Black Friday date of November 27, or perhaps Cyber Monday just after that, for other deals.

Sony Xperia 5 II deal

Sony Xperia 5 II: £799 £599 at Amazon (save £200)

Sony's newest high-end smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, three great rear cameras and a powerful processor. It has a 21:9 display making it great to view movies on, and its processing speed makes it great for gaming too. If you're an entertainment fiend this is a great phone for you.View Deal

In our Sony Xperia 5 II review we gave it four and a half stars out of five, as we liked its small easy-to-hold design, its great rear cameras, and the high refresh rate of its screen.

We did take issue with its annoying Google Assistant button and the old-school physical unlock button, though our third problem - its high price - is definitely solved thanks to this deal.

We now rate this handset as the best Sony phone - outranking the Sony Xperia 1 II which it's basically a smaller version of. So if you're a fan of the company's phones and don't already have this one, it's definitely worth considering.