Office 365 opened for Android business

Microsoft has launched an Office 365 software development kit (SDK) for Android. The release is open-source and will allow developers to create Android apps that use data stored in Office 365.

The Office 365 SDK for Android has been rolled out of Microsoft Open Technologies, Microsoft's subsidiary that is aimed at developing compatibility between Microsoft and non-Microsoft technologies via open-source tech and open standards.

MS Open Tech was set up in 2012 and has worked on projects including Windows Azure, OpenXML, Hadoop and HTTP/2.0.

Modular access

Developers can use the SDK to access lists, folders or Exchange contacts and emails, as well as some other functionality. Modular access is provided to each piece of functionality so that developers need only use the relevant package.

Microsoft has provided a number of templates within the kit to allows users to get started quickly. These include sample codes for an asset management app and to access Exchange Online's mail, contact and calendars.

The SDK is compatible with Android's Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean and KitKat versions. Apps will need to obtain a Windows Azure Active Directory access token before they can use the Office 365 functionality.