Download of the day: Personal Backup

Keep your most important files secure without having to shell out a penny thanks to Personal Backup.

Why you need it

Creating backups is an essential part of good computer maintenance and can save your hide should something go wrong. While there are many paid-for options out there, Personal Backup is one of the few to offer you so much without asking for a fee in return.

There are four different types of backup available: full, copy, differential (which compares two folders and then copies only the newest data) and incremental (which only copies files that have changed since you last backed them up.

You can back up your files on demand, when your computer launches or at a scheduled time, while you can backup as ZIP files, sync backups, back up over FTP and much more. In fact there are so many features to Personal Backup that it's hard to believe it's completely free.

Don't feel like you're an expert at this sort of thing? No problem, because Personal Backup has a beginner-oriented mode that features a step-by-step walkthrough to help you get your backups up and running. If you want more control, there's a more in-depth mode that provides you with more options and settings.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free

Free Customise your backup: Choose from four types of backup to ensure you have complete control

Schedule: You can back up your files instantly or get it done automatically at a later date, or even schedule your backup to begin when you boot up your computer

Easy to use: Personal Backup provides a useful walkthrough to help you through the backup process if you're unsure of how to do it

