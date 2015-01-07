Download of the day: Calibre

If your elibrary has become a bewildering mess, give Calibre a try – it'll get your ebooks organised in no time, and has some nifty extras too.

Why you need it

With so many different ereaders and devices that can read ebooks available today, keeping your library organised is becoming ever more important. With a program like Calibre, however, it's simple to keep tabs on your collection.

Calibre lets you convert your ebooks to a large range of formats, ensuring you'll be able to read your ebooks even if you change devices. You can create libraries and group books into themes or categories, access your books online and edit ebooks in the most popular formats.

But it's more than just a simple ebook organiser. Calibre allows you to 'fetch' news stories from the internet and convert them into an ebook format, ready to be browsed at your leisure. It's almost like having your own news and current affairs magazine on your ereader, and comes in very handy for when you don't have time to read the news but want to catch up later.

So whether you simply want to get your library in order or need a more powerful tool, Calibre should have something to suit your needs.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux

PC, Mac, Linux Versions: Free

Free Convert: Get your ebooks ready for any device thanks to Calibre's wide range of conversion options

Get your ebooks ready for any device thanks to Calibre's wide range of conversion options Organise: Calibre lets you sort your ebooks into libraries to make sure you stay on top of your collection

Calibre lets you sort your ebooks into libraries to make sure you stay on top of your collection Download news: No time to read the news right now? Calibre can download it and package it into an ebook, ready to be read at your convenience.

