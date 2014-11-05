Google Maps gets its Material Design upgrade

Google has so far made good on its promise to keep things rolling with the Material Design updates, with Google Play, Google Drive, Docs, Wallet, and Play Games all getting updated - plus others.

Now Google Maps is the latest Google app to be refreshed with the new visual style, not to mention some other improvements.

Google Maps UX Designer Evelyn Kim wrote on the company's Maps blog that the new update is about improving functionality along with the app's look.

"Layers and buttons come to life so you know just where to touch to get directions, recommendations and imagery," she wrote.

Uber and OpenTable

The Google Maps Material Design update will arrive for both Android and iOS users "over the next few days," the post reads.

Besides the aesthetic changes, the new Maps app also has new ways to explore locations and better OpenTable and Uber integration.

Watch out for the Maps update this week, and more are sure to follow.

