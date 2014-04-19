Sky Go and Now TV outage on iOS devices resolved after two days

UPDATE: Sky has now fixed the issue. On Friday evening the firm announced: "Sky Go, NOW TV and Sky Movies apps are back up and running on iOS devices. We are really sorry for any inconvenience caused by the service outage. To fix the bug we have introduced an app update that is available through the App Store now."

Original story continues below...

Sky has issued a second apology to customers struggling to access the Sky Go and Now TV streaming platforms on iOS devices, as the outage continues into a second day.

The services went down for unexplained reasons on Thursday, with the issue also affective the BBC iPlayer, although the Beeb was able to restore service that evening.

However, for Sky customers hoping to tuck into the Good Friday sports action (which includes important games in the Football League and the rugby Super League and F1 practice sessions) on their iPhone or iPad the outage persists.

In a post on its Sky Help webpage, the firm said it was continuing to work with Apple to resolve the mysterious issue.

No additional devices

The company wrote: "We are really sorry. We know that customers continue to experience problems with Sky Go and NOW TV on iOS devices.

"We are working very hard with Apple to fix it. We'll keep you updated here. Other devices are unaffected. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Understandably, not all Sky customers are feeling too patient or understanding at this point. One Twitter user suggested the firm allow customers to register another device in order to continue viewing.

"Unfortunately we are unable to provide you with an additional device registration," the company replied.

Seems like the least it could do really, huh? You can stay in touch with Sky's service updates here.