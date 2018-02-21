SNES Mini is back in stock for £69.99

The SNES Mini was almost impossible to get hold of late last year as Nintendo's production line turned into yet another omnishambles. If you managed to avoid temptation on over-priced eBay units though, your time has come today as we're seeing multiple reputable retailers stocking the tiny retro console at the RRP of £69.99.

Don't let other retailers pull the wool over your eyes with their 'offers'. Some are charging the re-invented RRP of £79.99, and Game is selling it for that price and pretending it's an offer down from a non-existent price of £99.99. Tut and indeed, tut.

With newfound stock available at so many retailers now, you might be tempted to hold out for a genuine discount off the £69.99 RRP, but that could end up being a bit of a gamble if Nintendo isn't set on producing many more units. We've listed the current retailers below stocking the SNES Mini at the proper £69.99 price if you don't want to risk missing out on this classic piece of gaming history.

SNES Mini | 21 games | two controllers | £69 @ AO.com

Update: AO.com has just unveiled some stock of its own. The electronics store has edged ahead of the competition too with a massive, wait for it, 99p discount. With free delivery available too, this is the cheapest option for a SNES Mini in the UK at the time of writing.

SNES Mini | 21 games | two controllers | £69.99 @ Nintendo

Prefer to buy directly from the source? Nintendo's own UK store is sticking to the original RRP too on the SNES Mini Classic and offers free delivery. You can pay with the usual bank cards or PayPal.

The rumour machine is really starting to make some noise about a potential N64 Mini next - hopefully, Nintendo won't be so stingy on the production line. If that does get announced though, expect production of the SNES Mini to stop, if it hasn't already.