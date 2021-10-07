Snap up this Instant Pot for its lowest price ever

The best Instant Pots offer a multitude of cooking methods in one appliance, enabling you to prepare a wide variety of dishes quickly and easily. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 35% off the price of the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker reducing it to £58.12 from £89.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Instant Pot, which has a 5.7-litre capacity, even beating the offers we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today’s best Instant Pot deal in the UK

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: £89.99 £58.12 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £30 off the cost of this Instant Pot, which can also slow-cook, act as a rice cooker and even make yoghurt. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot, making it great value. However, we don’t know how long this price will last – so we suggest that you snap up this Instant Pot deal now.View Deal

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is an electric pressure cooker, which as we’ve mentioned offers a host of different cooking methods. Unlike traditional pressure cookers, which are noisy and fiddly when it comes to releasing the pressure, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in1 has a quick-release button that provides a simple, safe way to release the pressure with minimal noise and mess.

On test, we found the Instant Pot was simple to use, and produced stews and tagines with succulent and tender meat after just 20 minutes of cooking - a process with usually takes hours. However, the inner pot of the Instant Pot Duo can't be used on the hob, unlike other Instant Pot models, so you will need to sear meat and vegetables in another pan before using the appliance to cook meals. We think this compromise is worth making, considering how affordable this appliance is.

This Instant Pot Duo has a 5.7-litre capacity – it’s also available in an 8-litre version, but this currently isn’t discounted and will set you back at £99.99.

More Instant Pot deals