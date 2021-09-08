Snap up this Eufy home security camera for its lowest price ever

The best home security cameras can provide peace of mind, allowing you to check your home is safe and secure when you’re not around. However, they can be a pricey purchase – so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of the Eufy SoloCam E20 security camera, reducing it to just £74.99 from £99.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Full HD security camera, which launched in June this year. While we may see further reductions on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , this is still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Today's best Eufy home security camera deal in the UK

Eufy SoloCam E20: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £25 off the cost of this battery-powered security camera, which can record full HD video during the day and at night if motion is detected. This is the first time we’ve seen this security camera discounted; it’s a good offer and won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this home security camera deal now.View Deal

The Eufy SoloCam E20 has a 130-degree lens and records color footage during the day, although it’s in black and white in low light. Just like the Eufy SoloCam E40 , which records 2K footage, the E20 comes with 8GB of built-in storage, which Eufy claims can hold up to 30 days of video clips (based on 30 events a day, with each lasting 10 seconds). So there’s no need for a subscription service if you want to review the footage at a later date.

It also has the same built-in AI as the E40, which can detect if a person is the source of motion. During testing of the E40, we found this was accurate when it came to identifying people in its field of view, even providing a small thumbnail of the human in the Events list.

Simple to use, the weatherproof camera can be mounted outside or used indoors. It is battery-powered, and Eufy says the batteries will last up to 120 days before they need recharging.

