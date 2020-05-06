Slash the upfront spend with these superb Sky broadband deals

Sky remains one of the UK's most popular ISPs, giving competition to the likes of BT and Virgin. And if you're looking to get your hands on a Sky broadband deal, we've got an offer here to help you save on the cost.

With both of Sky's broadband only plans - Essential and Superfast - you can completely wipe away the upfront costs. That means a saving of £19.95 on both options. And the great news here is that this is exclusive to you readers of only a few websites - you won't even find these offers directly through Sky!

Of the two available plans, Sky's Superfast Fibre feels like the better value, scoring you speeds averaging 60Mb for just £27 a month. If that feels too high, there is also the Broadband Essential option with ADSL speeds for £22 a month.

Now...for the catch. Because of the events of the UK-wide lockdown, engineers are unable to do visits in the same way as before. That means if you don't already have a phone line set up in your house, it might be a good few months until you can get Sky. If you need something temporary until then, 4G home broadband could help.

This exclusive Sky broadband deal:

Sky Broadband Essential | 18 months | 11Mb avg speeds | Line rental inc. | £19.95 FREE upfront | £22 per month

The cheaper of the two offers, here you're getting speeds averaging 11Mb for just £22 a month, making this a pretty affordable offer from Sky. And making it even more affordable is the complete lack of upfront costs.

Sky Superfast Broadband | 18 months | 60Mb avg speeds | Line rental inc. | £19.95 FREE upfront | £27 per month

Stepping right up in speeds, here you're getting speeds averaging 60Mb. That's plenty for streaming, gaming, social media and plenty of other activities. Upfront you'll be paying...yep, you guessed it nothing. The only costs are the £27 a month.

What other broadband deals are there?

There are plenty of great internet offers right now. BT for example has its Fibre 1 plan with speeds averaging 51Mb for just £28.99. On top of that, BT throws in a £60 Mastercard for a bit of extra value.

But the best value internet plans seem to come from TalkTalk and Vodafone right now. With TalkTalk you're getting speeds averaging 68Mb for just £21.95. Vodafone on the other hand is £22.95 for similar speeds of 64Mb but existing Vodafone customers can drop those bills even lower.