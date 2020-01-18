Sky's January sale offers discounts up to £300 on fibre broadband and TV deals

When it comes to broadband and TV deals, for many the first name that will come to mind is Sky. But while it is a company that dominates the world of internet and TV packages, it often comes with a hefty price tag.

And yet, as part of its January sales, we've seen Sky slash its prices across a select few packages making the ISP temporarily far more affordable for anyone looking to get their hands on it.

The even better news is that Sky has cut its prices on both fibre broadband only deals and Sky TV and broadband deals. That means you can secure a bargain no matter what you're looking for.

Just want internet? Sky is currently offering a major discount on its Superfast Fibre plan with speeds averaging 59Mb for just £25 a month. That puts this on the cheaper end of fibre plans with these kind of average speeds

Want some TV as well? Throw Sky's Entertainment TV package in there and the price only goes up to £37 a month. That's a £17 a month discount (or, in other words, £306!) on a package that gets you Superfast Fibre, Sky Entertainment and Sky Talk Anytime.

We've laid out all of the details of Sky's price drops down below so you can choose the offer that works best for you. Or, if you would rather speak to someone about these deals, call 0800-014-2334 to speak to an adviser.

Sky's broadband and TV deals in full:

Sky Triple Play Fibre and TV | 18 months | 59Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £19.95 upfront | £54 £37 a month

Considering just how much money you're saving each month, this feels like the better of Sky's two January sale deals. You're getting Sky Entertainment, fibre speeds averaging 59Mb and a Talk Anytime call package, all for just £37 a month.

Sky's Fibre broadband deals in full: