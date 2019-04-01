Sky TV now lets you stream to six different devices

If you're juggling a number of TVs, tablets or phones for streaming TV content – hey, some of us have big families – it just got a bit easier to use Sky TV or Now TV apps across different devices.

Anyone using streaming apps for Sky Q, Sky Go, Sky Cinema, or Sky Sports, can now register up to six devices on their customer account, rather than the previous four. How many you can use at one time varies between subscriptions, with more premium account options allowing you to stream on two devices at once.

Now TV (a division of Sky Ltd) has also upped the limit to six devices. Now TV customers can also swap out a device three times in a month (say, if you lose or break a phone, or get a new TV) as well as stream on two devices simultaneously.

Flexibility

Six devices may seem like a LOT to have on the go, but with a smartphone, tablet, home TV, and home computer, it's easy to rack up a few locations you might have use of streaming on-demand content.

At around £20 per month, these TV packages can cost a few more pennies than the average Netflix subscription, but the breadth of television, sports, and cinema on offer across Sky TV's different apps – and the ability to use its apps beyond your telly – make it a provider to consider for TV streaming.

If you haven't yet signed up for any TV packages, you can check out the latest Sky TV deals or Now TV deal prices. Or head to our full Sky Q review to see why we call it "the best TV subscription service on the planet".

Via MoneySavingExpert