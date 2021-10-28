Sky Q is about to get another huge streaming app

Sky Q has so far proven to be a fantastic hub for its customers to easily access a wide variety of streaming apps, including ITV Hub, Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video. Now, it might just become the ultimate subscription box with the addition of Apple TV Plus.

Launching later in 2021 on both Sky Q and Sky Glass streaming smart TVs, Apple TV Plus hosts a variety of excellent shows that you can't find anywhere else, including the Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso, Foundation and The Morning Show.

Additionally, if you own an Apple TV device like the Apple TV 4K, you'll be able to access the Sky Go service starting sometime in the first half of 2022, although no concrete release date for this has been announced as of yet.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Sky Q boxes are available to subscribe to from £29 a month, while a Sky Glass smart TV is available to buy outright, varying in price based on the size you choose. The base 43-inch model costs £649, increasing to £849 and £1,049 for the 55-inch and 65-inch models respectively.

You can of course also opt into a subscription model for a Sky Glass smart TV, which will run you £13 a month for the 43-inch model, going up to £17 and £21 a month for the larger sizes. This is before taking into account any potential Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals the company could well offer, which we will of course be keeping an eye out for from now until the end of the online sales period.

Analysis: Is Sky Q the ultimate subscription box?

Sky Q has consistently impressed us since launch, and it's only gotten better with time. Now boasting incredible features such as Dolby Atmos spatial audio, support for 4K and HDR and a litany of streaming apps helps to justify the admittedly high cost of subscription. However, when paired with Sky's Ultimate on Demand package, customers can keep the subscription costs down by integrating Netflix and other apps into one monthly bill.

The imminent addition of Apple TV Plus to the service is actually very welcome, particularly as Apple's streaming app isn't guaranteed to make an appearance on your smart TV, and you can't download it to your Android phone, either. As such, a Sky Q box or Sky Glass smart TV could be the easiest and most cost-effective way to access the unique shows and movies it offers.

You will of course have to pay for Apple TV Plus separately in order to access its range of entertainment. But from just £4.99 per month, it positions itself as one of the cheaper streaming apps around, and we'd say it's well worth it to be able to watch some of the best TV and film that you can't get anywhere else.