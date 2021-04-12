Sky Go on PC: how to get it and start watching now

The video streaming industry is booming. With the pandemic pushing more people to consume video content, it’s no surprise most of the industry players are constantly expanding their libraries. Sky TV, with its many Sky TV deals, is doing the same. Sky Go is an on-demand video service from Sky TV and it’s loaded with terrific video content.

In this article, we’ll look at how you can set up Sky Go on PC and begin streaming your favorite films and shows.

Is Sky Go on PC yet?

Sky Go is available on Windows, but only on systems running Windows 7 (with Aero theme enabled) and above. Mac users will need to run OS X 10.9 or above to use the application.

(Image credit: Sky)

How to install Sky Go on PC

Installing Sky Go on your PC is a relatively simple affair.

Before you begin the installation, make sure your device meets the minimum system requirements: 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core i3-8130U processor (or equivalent AMD), and a video card driver compatible with DirectX 11.

On a Mac, you’ll need 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor (dual-core), and a graphics card with 512MB RAM (Dedicated or Dynamic).

Of course, you'll also want to make sure you are signed up to Sky to access Sky Go free with any Sky TV package.

If your device is compatible, open your web browser and head to Sky to download the Sky Go desktop application.

After you’ve downloaded the Sky Go application and run the installer, open the application and select a program to view.

Once you click on Play, you’ll receive the option to sign in, and doing so successfully will allow you to stream and download programs. Signing in will also register your computer with Sky Go.

If you face any difficulties while installing the application, you can visit the Sky website and search through their Help Guide or the Sky Community. You can also get on a call with a Sky expert to clarify your queries.

What can I watch on Sky Go with PC?

Sky offers many subscription plans to its users, so what you can watch depends on your Sky TV subscription. If you’re a customer of Sky TV, then you’ll have free access to Sky Go.

The subscription will come with Sky TV channels like Sky One, Sky Atlantic, and Comedy Central. These channels have popular shows such as, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, and Chernobyl.

There are plenty of add-ons available, too, offering something for everyone in your household to watch. For example, with the Sky Cinema add-on, you can stream films like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Witches, and Moneyball. With the Sky Sports add-on, you can catch all the Premier League games.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

What other streaming services are available on PC?

The internet is brimming with streaming services; the options are too many to list. You can access all of these streaming platforms and more through your PC:

What other devices can I watch Sky Go on?

Other than PC, Sky Go is available on mobiles and tablets, and you can activate a single subscription on up to six devices. However, you can’t stream simultaneously on all six devices.

To use Sky Go through a gaming console, like Sky Go on PS4 or Sky Go on Xbox, you’ll need to pay additional fees and get Sky Go Extra, which will also let you stream content on two devices at once.

