Save up to £260 in this massive BT broadband and TV deals price crash

BT isn't exactly known for its affordability when it comes to broadband and TV deals and yet, right now all of its best options have come rocketing down, looking the most affordable we've seen in a very long time.

On two of its internet and TV plans, you can currently save up to £260. On a third, BT is offering an £110 Mastercard and reduced costs for the first three months of your contract.

Of these three broadband deals, the best one seems to be BT's Sport package. Get BT Sport + Fibre 2 and you'll only pay £36.99 a month - down from an original price of £46.99 a month.

For that sum, you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb, all four BT Sport channels and BoxNation. If you're not a sport fan, BT's Entertainment package is also discounted, offering the same speeds and a NowTV Entertainment pass for only £34.99 a month.

A third option, while a lot more expensive than the two above, has also seen an impressive offer. Throwing in a large Mastercard, discounted bills and Sky Cinema.

BT's excellent broadband and TV deals in full:

BT Entertainment + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 63Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £43.99 £34.99 a month

Normally setting you back £43.99 a month, the £34.99 price tag this package is currently carrying is excellent. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb and a Now TV Entertainment pass. That means access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Discovery, Comedy Central and lots more.View Deal

BT Sport + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 63Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £46.99 £36.99 a month

Sports fans rejoice! BT's Sports TV packages have come way down in price. Right now you can secure the BT Sport + Fibre 2 plan for just £36.99 a month. That's £10 a month less than normal or a total saving of £260 when you consider the lack of upfront costs as well. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb and all four BT Sport channels as well as BoxNation - not bad at all!

View Deal

Big Entertainment + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 63Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £42.99 for 3 months, then £53.99 a month + £110 Mastercard

While this is the most expensive package by a significant amount, BT offers two factors to help with the costs. For the first 3 months, you'll pay reduced fees of just £42.99 a month and although it goes back up to £53.99 a month after that, you are getting a lot for your money. You get the same 63Mb average speeds as seen above, the same Entertainment package but you also get all of the Sky Cinema channels as well. And BT will throw in an £110 Mastercard for added value.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

