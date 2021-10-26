Save £500 on this excellent LG OLED TV and soundbar in huge bundle deal

The 65-inch LG G1 Gallery OLED TV (OLED65G1) is one of the best OLED TVs – nay, best TVs – out there right now, while the LG GX soundbar is an equally great audio accompaniment for such a high-end home cinema display.

Unfortunately, both products are eye-wateringly expensive on their own, but John Lewis is now offering you the chance to grab the pair together for a fantastic bundle price.

The 65-inch 4K TV remains available for its standalone retail price of £2,299, along with the soundbar at £999, but when bought as a pair, you can shave a whopping £500 off the final price by using discount code 83701581 at checkout. That means you’re getting almost £3,300 worth of products for £2,800 – which is a great deal in our eyes for those willing to spend big on their home cinema setup.

The reason the LG G1 OLED is so expensive is because, well, it’s a stunning TV. It’s so good, in fact, that we named it the best OLED TV LG has ever made in our review of the display when it launched earlier in the year.

The G1 offers LG’s innovative OLED evo technology for near-unrivalled sharpness and picture clarity, along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound for a supremely cinematic home cinema experience. It's powered by the brand’s speedy a9 Gen4 AI processor, too, producing an always-optimised 4K HDR picture. Put simply, it’s fantastic – especially if you can save on its hefty price.

The LG GX soundbar is an equally impressive piece of kit. It’s super versatile – it can be laid flat on a table or wall-mounted – and has an HDMI port to carry that Dolby Vision sound to your TV. The GX also offers lossless playback at 24bit/96kHz and comes with LG’s AI Sound Pro technology, which can intelligently recognise what kind of content is being played and optimise performance accordingly. As with the G1 TV, the GX is up there with the best in its class, so it's absolutely worthy as an audio complement to the premium display it’s bundled with here.

John Lewis itself is also a great place to buy any tech product, since it offers customers a lengthy extended warranty – five years on the TV, two on the soundbar – and the option to claim complimentary wall mount installation worth £125 when buying its most expensive displays. To snag this optional extra, you simply need to select the wall mount option on the LG G1 product page.

