Save £50 with Garmin Vivoactive 3 deals – now £149.99 at Very

When it comes to any list of the best smartwatches, Garmin always features prominently so this Garmin Vivoactive 3 deal is an excellent way to kick off the January sales. Its wearables are reliable, stylish, and packed with features, and the Vivoactive 3 might just be the best value one of the lot – even more so now you can get £50 off the device at Very.

The price might be low, but that doesn't mean Garmin has skimped on specs here. The smartwatch includes on-board GPS for tracking your location while you're away from your phone, a heart rate monitor, and the ability to track a host of different activities – from yoga to lifting weights.

It's waterproof and safe for swimming, it can go eight days between battery charges, and it'll help you hit all your fitness goals for 2020: it's one of the best January Sales deals we've seen so far, so don't delay in snapping one up.

Everything you could want in a smartwatch is in the Vivoactive 3 from Garmin: GPS, heart rate monitoring, fitness apps, and all the usual step and activity tracking too. Now that Very is selling the watch for just £149.99, it's the perfect time to buy.View Deal

